Airport contraband: leave the Marmite at home, warns aviation security

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Weapons, knives, cans of gasoline, fireworks and even pots of Marmite are just a few of the smuggled goods that are regularly collected by security checks at airports in New Zealand.

Unlike many other countries, New Zealand only has security investigations on international flights and intercity aircraft with more than 90 seats.

Figures from the Aviation Security Service show that 713 “guns” (a category with gun parts, replicas and toys), 3303 explosives, and tens of thousands of other potentially dangerous items have been seized by aircraft passengers.

Main Operations Karen Irwin said it was not uncommon to find people who had large boxes of fireworks with them.

“They obviously want to celebrate Christmas and New Year in style – but having things that pop is not a good idea in an airplane.”

Screening had even picked up people carrying gasoline cans “because people didn’t want to leave them in the rental car,” she said.

More than 40,000 “needles”, including knives, were found.

These were often hidden in key chains and belts, she said.

“If you ask someone” Why are you wearing that? “, And they will look at you and say,” I am going to Australia. “(It is likely) not what most of us would think about packing when you go to Australia certainly not me.

Aviation security picks up a “mountain” of Marmite during screening in New Zealand.

“We have shown people in a number of cases with firearms in their bags, and these people were arrested and handed over to the police.

“I suppose some people live lives where they just carry weapons all the time.”

The most found contraband was mostly the result of “natural errors,” Irwin said.

“We collect a pile of butter and marmite.

“If you are a Kiwi living abroad, it is of course your patriotic duty to eat a jar of Marmite every year. But just make sure you put it in the bag that is kept in the hold, not in your hand luggage “

Liquids or gels or anything that can be “lubricated” cannot end up in your hand luggage.

Things that you need to keep in mind are your cell phone and laptop.

“Their batteries can burst into flames and there are quite serious fires in aircraft as a result.

“If your cell phone explodes spontaneously, you want it to be where you can see it, so you can put out the fire.”

In general, packing for the aircraft was “using common sense,” she said.

“Fireworks – no, flammable liquids – no, weapons – no. Certainly put toy weapons for the children in the hold. Be careful what you pack.”

Aviation commentator Peter Clark said New Zealanders were lucky to have such a free and easy way of traveling.

“But I would ultimately say that (more security investigations) are possible, and that is very expensive to introduce at some of our regional airports in New Zealand.”

It was ironic that the only case of an aircraft hijacked in New Zealand was 12 years ago (2008) when a mentally ill woman attacked the pilots and a passenger aboard a small aircraft that left Blenheim, he noted.

