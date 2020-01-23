Aircraft makes emergency landing on the Indian highway - News

advertisement

Aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway after developing a technical problem.



A training plane of the National Cadet Core (NCC) made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the area on Thursday after some technical problems.

A senior Ghaziabad police officer told IANS that “a trainer plane made an emergency landing around 1:30 PM near the village of Sadarpur.”

He said the two-seater trainer plane made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway after developing a technical problem.

“The pilot had no choice but to land him on the highway,” he said.

According to the officer, the front wheel and left wing of the aircraft were damaged during the landing, and Indian Air Force officials took the pilots with them after the emergency landing.

The training aircraft’s tail bore the NCC logo, he added.

