Airbus announced on Thursday that it had suffered a loss in 2019 and set new targets for 2020.

The full year net loss was $ 1.36 billion ($ 1.48 billion), compared to a net profit of $ 3.05 billion in 2018.

The company was fined EUR 3.6 billion in connection with a corruption investigation. The loss included “a negative impact on the financial result, mainly due to the revaluation of financial instruments,” said Airbus.

Sales rose by 11% to EUR 70.48 billion.

The closely monitored adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of Airbus rose by 19% from EUR 5.84 billion to EUR 6.95 billion. Adjusted EBIT in the fourth quarter was EUR 2.81 billion.

The company, based in Toulouse, France, announced that deliveries will increase again in 2020. After delivering 863 in 2019, around 880 aircraft were delivered this year. Airbus overhauled Boeing Co.

last year as the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer.

The aerospace giant expects adjusted EBIT of around 7.5 billion euros this year.

Airbus has approved a dividend of EUR 1.80 per share for 2019.