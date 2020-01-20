Airbus plans to exchange derivatives to offset the turbulence in the ticket

advertisement

If you leave your flight booking until the last minute, you can take a large part of your wallet. Airlines don’t like it either.

Now the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer has found a solution.

airbus

advertisement

AIR, + 0.75%,

the European aerospace and defense company competing against Boeing in the United States

BA, -2.36%,

has launched the first derivatives exchange to help its airline customers hedge against very volatile ticket prices.

Skytra, a subsidiary of Airbus based in the Netherlands, will offer futures and options contracts based on newly developed indices that track live air traffic price changes in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Airbus shares rose slightly at 11:30 a.m. GMT to just under € 138.

The start of the trading company is linked to the fact that the stock prices of many airlines were rocked by scandals such as the Boeing 737 Max, which had been stopped within two months after two crashes since March last year. The flight booking was also affected by the uncertainty surrounding the UK’s forthcoming exit from the European Union.

Derivatives are used in the aerospace industry to hedge the risk of adverse changes in borrowing costs, fuel costs and exchange rates. However, airlines are unable to hedge against changing ticket prices, which can develop dramatically in response to fluctuations in supply and demand, political problems, economic uncertainties and weather conditions.

One of the greatest examples of this has been the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland in recent years, which has disrupted travel plans for hundreds of thousands of passengers across Europe.

Airbus’ new product would help reduce the cost of such events by protecting against fluctuations in the supply and demand for tickets. The majority of airline tickets are sold in the last five weeks before take-off, which can unsettle airlines.

Skytra is launched because the number of flights operated annually is expected to double from four to eight billion over the next 15 years, according to the International Air Transport Association.

“We will finally have a risk management tool tailored to the aerospace industry that will help us manage the volatility of ticket prices more efficiently,” said Christine Rovelli, head of finance at Finnair airline Finnair

FIA1S, -0.96%.

Airbus hopes to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals for the indices from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority by mid-2020 and by the platform by the end of the year.

advertisement