Air Liquide SA announced on Tuesday that net profit and sales increased in 2019.

Annual profit for the industrial gas supplier

AI, -0.19%

The company grew from EUR 2.11 billion in the previous year to EUR 2.24 billion (USD 2.45 billion).

According to Air Liquide, annual sales rose from EUR 21.01 billion to EUR 21.92 billion. Analysts forecast a net profit of EUR 2.23 billion on sales of EUR 22.08, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

“Overall, and despite the expected global economic slowdown in the fourth quarter, the group delivered robust results,” the company said.

The increase was partly due to the gas and services segments as well as global markets and technologies. The acquisition of Tech Air in the first quarter and the sale of Fujian Shenyuan in September also made a positive contribution.

Air Liquide will propose a dividend of EUR 2.70 per share to the next Annual General Meeting.

Looking ahead, the company expects the operating margin to increase and net profit growth at constant exchange rates.

,