Last week, AIPAC found a way to alienate virtually everyone in the American political world.

After the group decided to post Facebook ads, which apologized to some Democrats as “radicals” and “anti-Semites,” both liberals and conservatives were disgusted and accused by the pro-Israel lobby, politically to be biased incompetence. There was a lot to criticize, but perhaps it is time to acknowledge that AIPAC was given an impossible task in election year 2020 without a path to success.

AIPAC’s Facebook ad calls “radicals” in the Democratic Party “anti-Israel” and “anti-Semitic” Facebook

The problem with the pro-Israel lobby is that the political climate in the way it has accomplished its mission in recent decades is simply not conducive. In normal political times, it was easy for the group to act as an umbrella organization that united Israelis from the right, left, and at the center of a common agenda to support the Israeli government and the security of the Jewish state.

While it has long been accused of having right bias, this has been largely a myth. The core principle of AIPAC was to find favor on both sides of the aisle.

Supporters in all states and congressional districts in the United States were ordered to maintain friendships with politicians who may end up in Congress, and the result was a strong network that was driven in part by donations and personal influence. But it also worked because both Republicans and Democrats rightly understood that Israeli support among American voters is a function of a broad and popular consensus.

AIPAC has done its best to promote this consensus with an almost religious insistence on impartiality, even if that meant that its support for a two-state solution was not entirely in line with the Likud-led coalition that Israel has in the ruled for the past 11 years.

It was often difficult to thread this needle. But in 2020 it can actually be impossible.

The first obstacle to AIPAC’s ability to maintain at least one facade of non-partisanship is due to the fact that the Trump administration has given Israel and its American friends more or less everything they have asked of every White House over the past 40 years to have. Trump’s withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal brought him in line with the lobby’s desperate struggle to defeat President Barack Obama’s foreign policy achievement.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 2019 AIPAC conference at the Washington Convention Center in Washington. March 25, 2019. Jose Luis Magana, AP

But with Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, support for his sovereignty on the Golan Heights, he is asking the Palestinian Authority to end its subsidies for terrorists and their families, and now a peace plan that is heavily focused on the Jewish state. No place for them Democrats to fight with him for the title of friend of Israel.

But since even the majority of long-standing Democrats for Israel are against Trump’s policy, which is welcomed by AIPAC – against Iran and the peace process – it is difficult for the lobby to maintain its traditional stance of impartiality maintain.

At the same time, AIPAC largely supports the efforts of the centrist democrats to prevent their party from being kidnapped by leftists who do not share their friendly attitude towards Israel.

Ahead of the Iowa caucus, the Democratic majority for Israel, a one-year political action group and Super PAC, invested heavily in negative ads to derail Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign. Mark Mellman, the seasoned democratic strategist who leads the group, told me that his efforts – funded by the party’s leading pro-Israeli donors – have helped keep late-voting voters away from Vermont’s democratic socialists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks by satellite from Israel to AIPAC in Washington, USA, on March 26, 2019. KEVIN LAMARQUE / REUTERS

In this context, the AIPAC Facebook ads must be seen, which insulted the Democrats. For centrist pro-Israeli Democrats, the problem with Sanders isn’t just that he’s the most critical of all Democrats with Israel. The fact is that the left-wing activist base, which is fueling his candidacy, is also largely hostile to the Jewish state. Sanders is supported by representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) And Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), who support the BDS movement and are accused of using anti-Semitic language and tropics in their criticism of Israel’s supporters.

The upsurge of Sanders and the apparent collapse of support for the centrist’s favorite candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, has put the democratic majority on hold for Israel and its allies. This is undoubtedly why AIPAC followed the leadership of the Super-PAC when it published ads alleging that “radicals in the Democratic Party are pushing their anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic agenda down the throat of the American people.”

That was a clear shot at Omar and Tlaib. But highlighting these two women in a manner reminiscent of Broadsides Trump has offended some of AIPAC’s democratic friends – both because they are suspicious of them and because it seems that the problem is bigger than just these two BDS supporters. Faced with criticism from the Democrats who support Israel, AIPAC had to apologize and stop advertising.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at a rally in Concord, New Hampshire on February 9, 2020

But that angered the right wing, who pointed out that AIPAC had intervened in a democratic civil war on the part of Israel’s supporters. Jewish law already believed that AIPAC’s reflective two-party stance was out of date in a political environment in which the GOP is an Israeli-friendly party, while Democrats were increasingly divided over whether to support it. But this incident only strengthened that belief.

This will not prevent AIPAC from continuing to work as usual on Capitol Hill, where it works with friends on both sides. The annual conference in March will undoubtedly highlight the fact that a record number of Democratic Congressmen have traveled to Israel last year and that Omar and Tlaib do not represent their party’s beliefs.

With Zionist groups like IfNotNow doing everything they can to convince Democrats to skip the AIPAC conference this year – an attitude that Senator Elizabeth Warren seemed to support – the group’s question is not whether they are enough does to woo the Democrats, but the Democrats fact that there may be no neutral ground between the parties on which the lobby can gather its liberal supporters.

At a time of unprecedented impartiality and with the possibility that Israel’s support in the fall presidential campaign will be a partisan issue – especially when Democrats nominate Bernie Sanders, it’s hard to see how AIPAC can continue to navigate between the two parties , It is simply not possible to attack Democrats who are against Israel without sounding like Trump.

While it is easy to criticize the pro-Israeli lobby for its missteps, the real problem is that at a time when the Democrats are divided over Israel and Trump is headed toward the Jewish state all the time, the AIPAC is only being asked to do something can no longer be possible.

Jonathan S. Tobin is the editor-in-chief of JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) and a contributing author for National Review. Twitter: @jonathans_tobin