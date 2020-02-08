The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) apologized on Saturday for publishing an ad accusing the Democratic Party of anti-Semitism. The organization said that the advertising that appeared on Facebook last week had ceased.

AIPAC, the leading right-wing lobby group that supports Israel in the United States, apologized in a statement. “We sincerely apologize to the vast majority of Democrats in Congress who are rightly offended by the inaccurate claim that poorly worded, inflammatory advertising implies this,” it said.

Last week’s Facebook ad accused “radicals in the Democratic Party” of “pushing their anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli policies into the throats of the American people” and urged Americans not to “Israel, their” only democratic ally ” Let down in the Middle East. ”

Saturday’s apology came after the organization was exposed to criticism for posting an ad that contradicts AIPAC’s stated emphasis on bi-partisanism. “We deeply appreciate the broad and reliable support that Democrats in Congress have consistently provided to Israel. The bipartisan consensus that Democrats and Republicans have achieved on this issue forms the basis for US-Israel relations, ”the statement said.

The ad, which leads to a petition to cut U.S. military aid to Israel, is currently inactive and has been seen by around 30,000 people, Facebook said.

The ad, which is no longer running, alluded to a real concern among many pro-Israeli Democrats about a small but growing group inside and outside Congress that is deliberately working to undermine the bipartisan consensus on the issue and to the United States undermine Israeli relationship, ”AIPAC apologized.

When asked by Haaretz, a spokesman for AIPAC said on Friday that the advertisement was intended for AIPAC’s democratic supporters and was well received by this target group.

“We regret that the inaccurate wording of the ad has distorted our message and offended many who are deeply committed to the cause. We look forward to continuing our work with friends of Congress to strengthen US-Israeli relations and to reject any effort that undermines their deep support from both parties. ”

