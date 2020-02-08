WASHINGTON – The American Israel Public Affairs Committee sponsored a Facebook ad last week that accused “radicals in the Democratic Party” of promoting anti-Semitism and urged America to recognize Israel as its “only democratic alley in the Middle East”, Do not give up.

The ad, which leads to a petition to cut U.S. military aid to Israel, is currently classified as active and has been viewed by around 30,000 people, Facebook said.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

“The radicals in the Democratic Party are pushing their anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli policies into the throats of the American people. America should never give up its only democratic ally in the Middle East. Sign the letter to Democrats in Congress – don’t leave Israel!” The leading lobby for Israel in the US wrote in the ad.

The most open democratic presidential hope regarding U.S. military aid to Israel is Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish and has been saying for months that aid should be made dependent on a change in Israeli policy towards the Palestinians. The Vermont senator said he was “absolutely” ready to use the aid as a lever in US-Israel relations. During the summer, Sanders said at an event in New Hampshire that Washington should use this lever “to end the racism that we recently saw in Israel.”

In October 2019, another leading candidate for the Democratic President, Elizabeth Warren was asked if she would stop giving aid to Israel if the Israeli government continued to build settlements in the West Bank and strayed from a two-state solution to The Table. ”

When questioned on the subject by former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg reiterated his position that Israeli annexations in the West Bank could result in cuts in US security.

To date, the United States has made $ 3.8 billion a year available to Israel under an agreement between the two countries negotiated and signed by Barack Obama.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Buttigieg took a narrow lead in the first game of long-delayed results from the chaotic rallies of the Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday, and Sanders narrowly took second place, while Warren took third place in the first results, almost 21 hours after moving in Iowan’s more than 1,600 public places have been released to begin the five-month process to select a challenger for President Donald Trump.

AIPAC, a self-described grassroots movement of Israel supporters, aims to support Israel and works closely with Democrats and Republicans in Congress to ensure US support.

When asked about the ad, an AIPAC spokesman said to Haaretz, “This ad was targeted at pro-Israeli Democrats and they responded very positively, demonstrating the party’s deep commitment to ensuring that the US-Israel relationship remains strong and is supported by both parties. It urged the pro-Israeli democratic majority to continue to fight a minority of those in the party who are trying to weaken our relationship with Israel. ”

The spokesman also noted that AIPAC was broadcasting a complaint against Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky (R-KY) in 2018 for attempting to block bipartisan security assistance to Israel. The ad, which appeared on social media and on TV in Paul’s home country, accused him of trying to “destabilize the relationship between the United States and Israel.” However, AIPAC did not accuse Paul of being anti-Semitic.

AIPAC will hold its annual conference in Washington in March. The event usually attracts prominent American and Israeli politicians. This year, the conference is scheduled for the same week as the Israeli general election on March 2 and Super Tuesday in the United States on March 4, which may result in poor attendance at the event.