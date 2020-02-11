The Accounting and Review Services Committee of the American Institute of CPAs has released a new standard for accounting and auditing services to align its standards with both international standards and generally accepted auditing standards.

The committee released Tuesday’s statement on accounting and auditing standards No. 25, “Significance in Auditing Financial Statements and Adverse Conclusions” 2400 (revised), “Historical Audit Obligations.” SSARS No. 25 also aligns some concepts with GAAS.

The AICPA pointed out that despite significant differences between an audit mandate and an SSARS mandate, there are certain concepts, such as materiality, that are consistent regardless of the level of performance in the financial statements.

“With the release of SSARS 25, we are demonstrating our commitment to update these standards to better align them with our audit standards and international audit mandate standards, if necessary,” said AICPA auditor Bob Dohrer in a statement. “Although this standard may not result in any significant changes in practice for CPAs who have properly carried out their reviews, it will reduce the diversity in practice.”

The Accounting and Review Services Committee believes that it is important that SSARS literature is as consistent as possible with the international audit standard so that accountants can execute and report on mandates under both standards and avoid confusion about the level of reliability become.

SSARS # 25 will apply to orders that were executed in accordance with SSARS for fiscal years ending on or after December 15, 2021. However, early implementation is permitted.