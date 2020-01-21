AICPA draws up guidelines for the insurance standard

advertisement

The American Institute of CPAs’ Financial Reporting Executive Committee has proposed several working drafts of its guidelines on the standard for long-term accounting of insurance companies.

The Financial Accounting Standards Board has introduced a new accounting standard for long-term insurance contracts that specifically improves the existing requirements for the approach, evaluation, presentation and disclosure of long-term contracts of an insurance company. The AICPA Insurance Expert Panel and AICPA’s Financial Reporting Executive Committee, also known as FinREC, have drafted accounting implementation issues that have been identified for the new insurance standard, similar to the guidelines that AICPA has developed for other industries. specific problems related to other new accounting standards.

AICPA asks for feedback on the draft work of finalists, practitioners and other interested parties. All comments should be emailed to Kim.Kushmerick@aicpa-cima.com by April 10, 2020.

When all guidelines for the project are completed, they will be included in an upcoming AICPA Audit and Accounting Guide: Life and health insurance providers,

