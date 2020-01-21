advertisement

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – The troubled amateur boxing association, AIBA, is considering changing its name after organizing the Olympic tournaments this year.

AIBA’s interim president Mohamed Moustahsane said in a statement on Tuesday that rebranding is part of a reform package that national associations are due to vote on in March.

“There is a desire for reform, and a name change is also part of the reform. It will be discussed at the next (Executive Committee) meeting to be presented at Congress in March, “said Moustahsane in the statement that AIBA sent to the Associated Press by text message.

The International Olympic Committee excluded AIBA from the upcoming Tokyo Games because of serious debts, disputes, and concerns about the integrity of referees and judges.

Foreclosure on Olympic revenue has only worsened AIBA’s precarious financial situation. The IOC was particularly concerned about Moustahsane’s predecessor as AIBA president, Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov, who resigned in July and was accused by the US Treasury of engaging in drug trafficking. He denies any wrongdoing.

Moustahsane said he wanted to reach agreement with the main creditors of AIBA, but did not provide any details.

“It is a difficult legacy, but I am confident that the creditors know AIBA’s financial situation well,” he said. I am sure that we will be able to reach an agreement for the good of the sport. “

