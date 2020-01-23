AI will play a bigger role in financial services in 2020

advertisement

The UK financial services industry (FS) is facing a number of challenges and may be changing. The seemingly endless uncertainty about Brexit was exacerbated by ongoing market disruptions. New competitors and big tech brands are reinventing services and using the latest technology to steal market share from traditional FS providers.

Rising customer expectations are putting banks and other FS companies under pressure to create simpler, more intuitive and more individual products and experiences. Those who don’t respond to these changing needs risk losing customers, especially now that it’s easier than ever for consumers to switch providers.

But besides these challenges for UK FS, there are also many exciting opportunities. Digital banking paves the way for more service continuity and makes it easier for banks to collect and analyze data (with consumer permission), reduce repetition of information gathering and deliver more what customers want. By innovating with more comprehensive and convenient online and mobile banking functions and by using technologies for smarter and more efficient back-end processes, traditional FS providers can also provide and perform their services more cost-effectively.

One such technology is artificial intelligence (AI). AI has existed as a concept for many decades, but only in recent years has the technology been used by FS companies in a meaningful way. Now that AI has become an integral part of banking, from a broader customer experience to automating back-end tasks, the benefits are beginning to be felt.

The rise and rise of AI

Nuxeo recently conducted a survey of 501 UK FS employees that focuses on the challenges, concerns and opportunities facing their industry. The results of this study show that AI plays an important role in the future of the industry.

Although nearly two-thirds of respondents claim that their organizations are committed to innovation, more than half (58 percent) believe that companies that use AI creatively are more attractive employers. 58 percent state that their employers lack the latest AI talent and know-how.

This suggests that FS vendors are unable to take full advantage of all the benefits AI can offer, although they value the potential of advanced technologies like AI – and in some cases are already using them in their pockets. Currently, some of the most commonly used AI applications focus primarily on content search support and the automation of routine back-office processes. Using AI for this purpose is of great value to any company because it fixes certain operational weaknesses and can increase productivity by saving time on back-office tasks to be more productive elsewhere in the company.

68 percent of respondents say their organization is already using AI to search for content or is under discussion, and 67 percent say they do the same for automating back-end processes, which suggests that FS- Companies keep the achievable value alive.

The redesign of customer service is also a central concern of AI. More than a third (34 percent) of respondents say that their organization has already tried AI in this context. Chatbots, which are often used to improve the customer experience, are used by a quarter. Meanwhile, 41 percent are already using AI-based functions for some form of data analysis, which suggests that FS providers are geared to make their activities more strategic.

13 percent of respondents believe that their organization’s inability to adopt AI quickly enough is one of the biggest challenges for UK FS in 2020. Therefore, this needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

A flood of information

One of the main threats to productivity is that FS companies are unable to link and organize all of the data available to them to use as the basis for improved and new customer services. Compared to newer challengers in the industry, established banks and FS providers have much more extensive data that goes back decades or more. If institutions could use this significant resource, they could be used to gain invaluable insights and insights into consumer trends, product performance and relative profitability of accounts.

Although organizations have all the underlying information stored in their legacy systems, it is usually very difficult for teams to access, combine, and analyze this data. This is because systems are too often disconnected, use incompatible data formats, and have significant data duplication between applications.

In our study, FS providers confirm that they store information and content on average on nine different systems. And these systems usually work in silos: Almost three quarters of the respondents state that their organization’s systems are not fully connected. System users who need to access information regularly as part of their work may need to search for the information they need up to an hour a day (52 minutes) because it is not easily recognizable.

Since this is four hours and 20 minutes a week for every employee looking for information, the total time wasted within a company over a year is very high. The most common reasons for this are that information about multiple systems is stored across the enterprise (indicated by 42 percent). Information is named inconsistently, incorrectly or inadequately (indicated by 34 percent); and it is not possible to search across systems (by 25 percent).

UK FS in 2020

While the UK FS industry clearly has many challenges that won’t go away in 2020, its business strategies and use of technologies like AI seem to be pointing in the right direction. A gradual migration path from the “old” world to the “new” world is already in full swing for many: a managed modernization journey that can help solve many of the problems that are of concern to those who work in FS , Such modernization helps to remove the most acute weaknesses and achieve quick results without taking new risks or interfering with other critical work that must be carried out in 2020.

Focus on the customer; employ staff and equip them with modern skills and tools; Provision of innovative products and services; Acceptance of the technologies that enable all of this, including AI-based content management, must be central to FS companies’ plans for 2020.

Chris McLaughlin, Nuxeo’s Chief Product and Marketing Officer

