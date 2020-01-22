AI, digital skills and data growth will dominate the analytical agenda in 2020

advertisement

We are entering a new decade that is defined by data. Organizations will either succeed or fail because of the way they collect, use, and democratize data analytics across their organization. At this crucial turning point in business transformation, companies must embrace change and invest in it.

In the recently released 10 Enterprise Analytics Trends for 2020, MicroStrategy consulted leading industry experts to identify the key trends that will impact the analysis of corporate data for 2020 and beyond. Three key themes were identified: the crucial role of artificial intelligence (AI), the focus on digital skills and the growth of data.

The role of AI and machine learning

AI is real and it’s done. AI and machine learning will play a key role in analyzing business data and digital transformation. The earlier companies go into operation, the stronger their competitive advantage becomes. These organizations will also create data sets from which they can draw their insights and build accurate models.

In 2020, AI will help companies dig deeper than ever before. The main challenge in 2020 will be to interpret the meaning and, in particular, to understand human behavior. Companies that want to stand out from their competitors need to understand how AI and machine learning can capture hidden knowledge about their customers, competitors, suppliers, and the market behavior that affects performance.

In 2020 we will learn more about how the more mature company will develop an autonomous approach to improve AI and machine learning. Forrester notes that organizations with chief data officers (CDOs) use AI, machine learning, and / or deep learning 1.5 times more often than organizations without CDO. These companies already have a considerable head start because they are currently creating data models and can benefit from the knowledge gained.

In 2020, automated machine learning (AutoML) is expected to play a pioneering role in the analysis of company data. By automating the entire process of developing and managing machine learning models, companies can create simpler and faster solutions that perform better than manually developed models. AutoML can increase productivity, reduce errors, and help democratize the use of machine learning for non-knowledge workers.

The demand for data talent is great

The 2020 Global State of Enterprise Analytics report shows that three quarters (75 percent) of large companies and 59 percent of smaller companies (with fewer than 1,000 employees) around the world want to spend more on data talent by 2020.

This is significant given that a third of UK companies (32 percent) currently state that a lack of talent is a major obstacle to more effective use of data analysis.

Data literacy will be the key to effectively interpreting the data so that in 2020 companies will invest more in the spread of talent, trust and personal responsibility within the company.

The Business Higher Education Forum (BHEF) and PwC are expecting around three million new job offers in the fields of data science and analytics this year. Businesses must now develop a strategy to ensure that they have the talent they need today and tomorrow.

The data will continue to grow exponentially

IDC predicts that the digital data we create and process will increase from around 40 zettabytes of data in 2019 to 175 zettabytes in 2025 – more than four times the amount of data produced in 2019.

In order to cope with the incredible increase in data in the company and to help shape business decisions effectively, companies have to combine data sources and split silos internally in order to share data. The pressure of increasing amounts of data will also increase the need for “embedded analytics” in 2020 to provide every employee with the insight they need, wherever and whenever they need it.

As the data continues to grow exponentially, the need for a semantic graph becomes clear. The semantic chart stores passive metadata that describes the data in business terms, as well as information about how and by whom this data is accessed and used. It captures, organizes and enriches metadata in a diagram to derive business knowledge and recommend the most relevant content.

In 2020, semantic graphics will be the backbone that supports data and analysis in a rapidly developing environment – and a competitive advantage for accelerating the use and exploitation of trend technologies such as AI, ML and the Internet of Things.

We are entering an exciting decade of corporate data analysis, in which data is today seen as the most valuable asset of a company. Companies that invest in talent and tools for data analysis, master AI and machine learning and empower their employees to access and discover insights will be successful in the 2020s. Those who are not in danger of extinction.

Peter Walker, General Manager UK & Ireland, MicroStrategy

