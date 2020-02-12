Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV reported earnings growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 with increasing sales on Wednesday, exceeding analysts’ forecasts.

The Dutch grocer

AD, -0.72%

generated net income of $ 544 million ($ 593.7 million) in the 13 weeks ended December 29, compared to $ 517 million a year earlier. Sales rose 3.1 percent to EUR 17.38 billion.

Analyst consensus was for a net profit of EUR 519 million and sales of EUR 17.26 billion.

According to Ahold Delhaize, the results benefited from the strong like-for-like sales development of the Albert Heijn, Food Lion and Hannaford brands.

The board announced an annual dividend of 76 cents, 8.6% higher than last year.

Managing Director Frans Müller highlighted the boost that resulted from comparable sales growth in Europe and the USA.