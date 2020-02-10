Ahmedabad police have booked officials, including the owners of Ahmedabad-based Nandan Denim Textile Factory, which killed seven workers in a major fire on Saturday.

The fire raged in the three-story factory until Sunday morning. Many workers got severe burns.

Top members of management, including the owners Jyoti Prasad Chiripal and Dipak Chiripal, had been booked as factory-operated systems and equipment for fire protection. The Chiripals have yet to be arrested.

The primary probe also revealed that there were fans in the factory, but there were only stairs on the second and third floors.

A DNA test is carried out on the charred bodies to determine their identity. Relatives refused to accept the bodies until the owners were arrested.

