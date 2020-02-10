PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed a four-year, $ 32.5 million contract with double gold glove shortstop Nick Ahmed.

Ahmed, 29, is avoiding his last year of arbitration with the deal, leaving him on the team until 2023. The team announced the deal on Monday.

Ahmed has earned a reputation as an elite defensive shortstop since making his D-Backs debut in 2014, and has steadily improved his strike. Last season he reached a career high of 0.254 with 19 homers and 82 RBIs in 158 games.

The D-Backs hope that Ahmed, along with Ketel Marte, who is likely to split the time between second base and midfield, can tie the team’s center of defense. Ahmed has won his gold gloves over the past two seasons.

Ahmed’s contract signing is a busy off-season for the D-Backs. The steps include signing Free Agent Pitcher Madison Bumgarner and Outfielder Kole Calhoun, signing Outfielder David Peralta and taking Outfielder Starling Marte into one trade.

Arizona’s pitchers and catchers are training for the first time in spring on Wednesday. The entire team will have their first training on February 17th.

