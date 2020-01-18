Aguero scores 250 goals as City vs. Palace | trips national sport

advertisement

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – Sergio Aguero scored his 250th goal for Manchester City before scoring a second goal, but his double was not a win in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Fernandinho scored an own goal at the last minute when Palace took second place in the city at Etihad Stadium.

Two late Aguero goals in the 82nd and 87th minute seemed to have identified a competition that was brought to life in the closing stages after Cenk put Tosun Palace in the lead.

But Palace, who had firmly defended most of the game, refused to give up and Wilfried Zaha’s late entry into the box paid off when his cross was deflected and deflected by Fernandinho.

It was a game that City controlled with great magic spells and hit the crossbar early with Kevin De Bruyne and later received a penalty, which was saved by VAR.

Aguero seemed to be doing it differently with his late double, scoring more than 250 goals in all competitions, but Palace, who won the game last season, was again frustrated.

Man City are 13 points ahead of Liverpool, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

