After a series of questionable decisions, the American Got Talent judges returned from The Champions on Monday for week 3. And this time nobody got me to throw a chair on my TV. This progress!

The power of the golden buzzer returned to Howie Mandel this week, though Simon Cowell warned him, “This time you are better than me.” (Seriously, we don’t need another boogie storm level act to slip through the cracks Because Cowell can’t control his impulses.) Fortunately, Mandel was quick enough this time and hit the coveted Golden Buzzer after seeing another incredible performance by an acrobatic dance group V. unbeatable,

Congratulations are also due for the young violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, the Blanco Browns “The Git Up” and the soaring Duo destiny, whose anti-gravity audition was somehow equally romantic and nerve-wracking. Both acts were inaugurated by the AGT super fans in the semifinals.

Speaking of nerve-wracking experiences, the first act of the night – Alexa Lauenberger and her eight dogs jumped – had to wait until the last moment of the episode to find out that she was going to reach the semi-finals. The judges unanimously selected her for an overwhelming dance trio Fast style and soulful singer Michael Grimm, It was a tough call, but I bless the judges … for everything that’s worth it.

Unfortunately, four other acts have reached the end of their AGT journey tonight: Magician Ben Hartwhose rice-and-water trick was a little pedestrian for The Champions; Freckled skywhose well-meaning puppet show deserves one of the few X’s of the night; Miki Darkwho pulled a Sinead O’Connor by tearing open a picture of Cowell; and Moses Concaswhose harmonica skills – although impressive – were not music for the fans.

