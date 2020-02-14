Cheri Amour

The new album by the Danish singer-songwriter is introspective and cinematic

Apparently the Danish-born songwriter Agnes Obel prefers to work as a soloist in her Berlin home studio when working on a new record. With self-imposed isolation, it removes all external influences and distractions during the writing, recording and mixing process. It is also said that the platinum selling artist likes to go to the pictures to get out of this unique vision. Perhaps not surprisingly, their latest release, Myopia, is both introspective and cinematic.

The album is Obel’s first new material since Citizen of Glass 2016, which introduced the ghostly electronics and speech modulation for which it has been known ever since. These references are all present and correct in Myopia, a self-confessed album about trust and hope. The first teaser from this collection was “Broken Sleep”, a track pulled by plucked strings. Obel’s cascading melodies tumble like seizures and outbursts of a dreamy state that is just not within reach. Elsewhere, ‘Drosera’ relies more on its classic achievements with the haunting keys and creeping flute that create an exorcistic tension. In the meantime, “Won’t You Call Me” paints enchanting moonlit landscapes through Obel’s soothing vocals and wild lyrics.

From an anatomical point of view, myopia is a common visual disorder in which the viewer can clearly see nearby objects, but the more distant ones are blurred. Obel admitted, “Paradoxically, I have to create myopia for myself to make music.” And that could be true for all of us when it comes to fueling our enthusiasm for the New Year at the moment. If you’re still struggling to conjure up your great decade energy, follow Agnes Obel’s self-imposed loneliness approach and learn about her latest cut of artistic chamber pop.

From Fri 21 Feb on Deutsche Grammophon.

