Aggressive squirrels terrorize the Florida family in their apartment

HAINES

CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother from Tampa Bay says squirrels have moved to the condominium she rents in Haines City.

After 25 days of torture, Annie Peavey called for help. While she admits it sounds crazy, Peavey tells WFLA that the squirrels have destroyed her furniture and peace of mind.

She says no one takes the responsibility to remove the vermin.

“They like us now and know our habits,” Peavey said. “They don’t want to leave.”

Peavey, who has a 9-year-old son, says she has seen at least two squirrels. As time goes by, she says the squirrels have become more aggressive.

“Normally he likes to sit on the back of my couch and the other likes the chair,” Peavey said.

Photos and videos from mobile phones show the squirrels hanging in the living room on December 20th.

“You can see what he did at the bottom of the chair,” Peavey said. “Below you can see the filling, the stool.”

The mother says she is worried about her son.

“Now that they are more aggressive, what if they bite him?” She said.

Peavey says that after days of complaints, property manager Leif Olander and HOA have finally set traps. However, the squirrels do not fall for it and do not step into it.

“They set traps five days ago and the squirrels are still there,” research reporter Mahsa Saeidi told Mr. Olander during a telephone conversation.

