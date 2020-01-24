Agent Scott Boras says that Astros players don't have to apologize

advertisement

You can go ahead and scrap Scott Boras from the list of people who think the Houston Astros should apologize for their controversy about stealing signs.

The controversial agent believes that the players were operating as they were instructed by the club, and that they should not be blamed for the situation they are now facing.

“It was clear – and the fans must understand – that this specific statement and guideline was an action of MLB, but not communicated to the players. Therefore, their perception was that there was no specific rule or guideline, that this gray area existed, “Boras told The Athletic.” The reality is that the apologies of the people who had noticed it … that those who should apologize come. ”

Astros owner Jim Crane recently revealed that his players would deliver a public apology. The Astros also have manager A.J. fired Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

But for Boras, that is how far it should go.

“I do what my organization tells me to do,” Boras told The Athletic on Wednesday to Ken Rosenthal. “You installed this. You put this down for us. Coaches and managers encourage you to use the information. It does not come from the player individually. It comes from the team. In my stadium. Installed. With authority. “

– – Quotes with thanks to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic Link – –

