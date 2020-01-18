advertisement

Hearing of a petition against frequent imposition of Section 144 and alleged brutality by the police in villages in the main region against peaceful demonstrators was placed by the Supreme Court before January 20.

When the petition was heard on Friday, Advocate General (AG) Subrahmanyam Sriram argued that all photos submitted as evidence by the petitions had been analyzed with accompanying videos and notes. He argued that the submitted photos could not be viewed separately. All photos submitted by the petitioners were explained with comments and videos.

Photos in focus

Justice Satyanarayana Murthy has asked several questions regarding the photos submitted by the petitioners to the court. The AG pointed to a few photos and claimed that the photos were fake and morphed.

The AG argued that the march made in the village of Mandadam was allowed according to the AP Police manual.

He said that peaceful protest was not interrupted anywhere. On January 10, an orchestrated effort was made to meet with Benz Circle and disrupt normal life, so the police intervened. The state had no policy to approve the police surplus, the AG said.

Regarding the imposition of Article 144, detailed counters must be submitted, he said, looking for ten days. On 20 January there was a call for siege of the Assembly, the Collectorate and a prison-bharo program and the police should have the freedom to address the situation in accordance with the law, the AG argued.

