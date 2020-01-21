After the father's death after an accident in court, daughter finally gets justice

advertisement

A daughter witnessed justice in a Sumter County courtroom on Tuesday during a long, difficult journey that resulted from the death of her 88-year-old father after an accident in 2016.

Lady Lake’s Jacqueline Noyes was on trial when 34-year-old Natem Stonic was sentenced to five years in prison. He was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had fled the August 4, 2016 accident and seriously injured Theodore Chalifoux of Parkwood Oaks in Wildwood. He died on New Year’s Day in 2017.

After the Florida Turnpike accident at exit 301 in Wildwood left her father with a neck fracture and other injuries, Noyes concentrated on the pickup that had fled the scene.

Jacqueline Noyes and Theodore ChalifouxNatem Stonic

Turnpike video caught a pickup with frontend damage. She returned to the scene of the accident and found the Ford badge from the damaged truck. She worked with the Florida Highway Patrol to bring Stonic to justice.

Stonic had reported that his vehicle was damaged in a traffic accident on August 4, 2016 at the Florida Turnpike, claiming he was the victim. He filed a lawsuit with his insurance company USAA. However, Stonic had provided conflicting information, which led to suspicion.

Noyes was frustrated with the many law enforcement delays. Stonic, a veteran who claimed to have a number of complaints, used a service dog at times. He changed lawyers several times. He married. He got divorced.

On the day of the conviction, Noyes watched Stonic being handcuffed. He has been posted to the Sumter County Detention Center, where he will wait to be handed over to the Florida Department of Corrections.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Noyes to the sentence. “It doesn’t bring my father back.”

Her 90-year-old mother lives with her.

