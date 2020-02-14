Germany submitted a petition to the International Criminal Court on Friday claiming to be “a friend of the court” (amicus curiae) to determine whether the court has jurisdiction to rule on Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians West Bank, Gaza, Strip and East Jerusalem.

On Thursday, the Czech Republic applied to join the Israel Bar Association in favor of Israel.

Israeli officials believe that Germany will side with Israel in its deliberations because it has not officially recognized Palestine as a state.

In December, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that there was a reasonable basis to investigate Israel’s actions, but asked the court to rule on jurisdiction.

After Bensouda’s statement in December, Germany replied that it was confident that the court would resolve the issue under the Rome Statute and opposed politicizing the case.

Although Israel tends not to formally participate in such consultations because its participation is seen as legitimate to the ICC and its procedures, it has requested a hearing to examine the ICC’s jurisdiction to review its treatment of the Palestinians.

Israeli officials told Haaretz that they welcomed the Czech Republic’s decision to join the discussions and that Israel had made efforts to promote the matter.

The Czech Republic is a member of the Visegrad Group (V-4), which includes three other Central European countries, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. It is considered a stronghold of nationalism within the European Union. Netanyahu has strengthened relations with the group in recent years, partly to undermine consensus in the EU corridors on Palestinian and Iranian issues.

The prosecutor’s office explicitly pointed out allegations that Israel had been involved in the destruction of Palestinian property and the expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank and East Jerusalem. It also referred to Operation Protective Edge in 2014, the war in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s plan to evacuate the residents of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, and the Israeli construction of settlements in the West Bank.

The Israeli attorney general argued that the ICC, in which Israel is not involved, “has no jurisdiction over Israel and that all Palestinian acts in relation to the court are legally invalid,” because the Palestinian Authority is not a sovereign state, although it is the case has joined the Rome Statute of the ICC.

In January, the ICC announced that it would postpone its debate over whether it was responsible for investigating suspected Israeli war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem due to a procedural error related to the page restriction on filing.

Also in January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview on a Christian television station that the International Criminal Court was in a “full frontal attack” on democracy and the right of the Jewish people to live in Israel, and called for sanctions against the Israeli court to light his prosecutor’s intention to investigate Israel’s alleged war crimes against Palestinians.

