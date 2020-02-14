-
A small car accident, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the seizure of a loaded AK-47, a 100-round magazine and a large amount of opioids on Friday evening.
Photo: Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff’s Office
After the crash, MPs seized charged AK-47 opioids
The MPs replied around 9 p.m. about the accident on East Canino Road.
MPs found the gun and Amo, as well as 7 ounces of hydrocodone and 16 bottles of codeine, in a vehicle involved in the accident, said John Shannon, captain of Harris County’s Sheriff Patrol Night Watch, in a tweet.
The suspect’s name has not yet been published on a net basis.
