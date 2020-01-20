After the best decade in history, Dabo Swinney says the best is yet to come

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-27 16: 01: 03.0

Swinney says the tigers are still trending up.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Clemson’s head coach

Dabo Swinney predicted ten years ago that the coming decade would be the best in Clemson’s history, and he was right – the Tigers had unprecedented program success in the past ten seasons.

The Tigers, winners of two of the last three national championships, developed from a 6-7 team into a national powerhouse in 2010. The Tigers have won at least 10 games per season since 2010, have appeared in five consecutive college football playoffs, and have won two of the last three national championships.

What is coming up in the next decade? Swinney said Friday that the best was yet to come.

“Yes, I would say that my prediction is the best there is, as I always say, because that’s exactly what I believe in. I think the best is still coming, ”said Swinney during Friday’s press conference. “Just my attitude. It’s a little crazy to think that today is our last Friday training session in this decade. We have had many Friday exercises since 2010 and many people have come and gone. “

Swinney then said that he hopes to be an integral part of this next decade.

“I’m just glad I’m still here. A lot of money was probably wagered on not being here in 2010, but we’re here, ”said Swinney. “And just grateful and blessed that this decade is coming to an end. And the next time we’re on the field, regardless of what happens in this game, it will be a new decade in 2020. Look forward to the next ten years. Ask me this question in ten years. It will be fun to leave a review. “

The Tigers have one game to go this decade and hopefully two more games if you account for the decade as a season. Swinney believes his team is ready to play.

“We’re back. First of all, we had a great week. It was a good week for us,” said Swinney. “Our boys did a great job. The hotel was great. The hospitality was great. Everyone here with the Fiesta Bowl in Connected has made great efforts to ensure that we have everything we need to function as we would at home, so it was a great week. I think our boys have a good one Found balance to have fun and enjoy the experience. At the same time, we focused on what we need to do to have a chance in this game. So we’re happy about it. There’s really not much else to say, what was not said. “

Swinney said he was looking forward to a great game.

“These are two great teams that have tremendous respect for the state of Ohio,” he said. “As I said, in so many ways, mirror images of each other. You can tell that both teams like each other, play for each other, believe in themselves and their teammates. I think that is very well received in the film. It should be a damn game and we’re all looking forward to a great competition. ”

