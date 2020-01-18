After the Amazon Snub, BJP throws Washington Post in Bezos

advertisement

The BJP took over the editorial policy of the Washington Post Friday, billionaire Jeff Bezos, even when his e-commerce company Amazon announced plans to create one million jobs in the country by 2025.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the foreign affairs department of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said there were “many problems” with reporting on the newspaper in India, but gave no examples.

The swipe at the Post came a day after Union Minister for Trade and Industry Piyush Goyal made short work of Amazon’s investment plans for India.

advertisement

Mr Bezos praised India during his visit and said that the 21st century will be the Indian century and that he calls the dynamics and energy of the country “something special”.

“I am not opposed to Amazon as a company, I am actually a regular customer … Jeff Bezos must go home to tell Washington Post what his impression is about India,” Chauthaiwale told Reuters.

“The Washington Post editorial policy is highly biased and agenda-driven,” he said.

In a statement to Reuters, The Washington Post said it “covered India fairly and accurately, even when the government imposed strict restrictions on the flow of information.”

The Posts Opinions department is independent of the news department and publishes different perspectives from India and around the world, the newspaper added.

Mr Chauthaiwale has in the past criticized the reporting of foreign media, including about the disputed Kashmir region claimed by both India and Pakistan, and said that the reporting is biased against Mr Modi.

Amazon did not respond to an email seeking comment on Chauthaiwale’s comments.

Feeling sour

Last year, the government enforced strict rules for foreign e-commerce investments, forcing Amazon to review its corporate structures and tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

The antitrust body of India launched a study on Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart e-commerce service this week. The physical retailers in India say that Amazon and Flipkart have broken the rules and burned billions of dollars to offer steep discounts. The companies deny the allegations.

On Thursday, Bezos attended a corporate event in Mumbai with Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and said the company would “double” its investments in its video streaming service, Prime Video.

But the event was largely overshadowed by comments from Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal, who raised questions about the company’s business practices at a security conference in New Delhi and said that Amazon India had not proved a great favor by proposing an investment of $ 1 billion announce.

Industry executives and their advisers told Reuters on Friday that Mr. Goyal’s comments were likely to scare off foreign investors, damaging India’s economic growth, which is expected to fall to a low of 11 years this year.

“This is clearly unseemly, and it will hurt how the world views India as a destination,” said a senior executive from an American company operating in India.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement