Firefighters put out a car that burst into flames after the driver tried to flee on Monday, January 20, 2020 for a crash near Airline Drive and West Gulf Bank Road.

After seeing the crash, the BMW driver sees the car burning at the back of the police car, says the Harris County sheriff

A driver reportedly fleeing an accident in which a woman was injured saw his car burn in the back of a cruise ship early Monday morning, police said.

The man, later identified as Luis Mendez-Rodriguez, drove his BMW in the 9100 block of Airline Drive in northern Harris County shortly after midnight when he allegedly crashed into a Toyota Camry, the force of which the Camry crashed through a wrought-iron gate sent. Instead of stopping and helping the woman who was injured in the Camry, Mendez-Rodriguez drove away, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Mendez-Rodriguez headed west on West Gulf Bank Road to the North Freeway, but his car started sputtering and finally broke out, police said. Delegates who responded to the crash saw Mendez-Rodriguez on West Gulf Bank Road and quickly arrested him, Gonzalez said.

That’s when the BMW went up in flames when Mendez-Rodriguez watched helplessly from the back of a Harris County Sheriff patrol car. Firefighters could not save the car, which by the time they arrived had completely gone up in flames.

The woman in the Camry was taken to a nearby hospital, where she stayed later Monday morning, Gonzalez said.

Mendez-Rodriguez is now facing a crime for failing to stop and provide assistance.

