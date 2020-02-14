Posted: Feb 14, 2020 / 8:30 AM CST

/ Updated: February 14, 2020 / 8:30 a.m. CST

MIAMI (AP) – A pack of peacocks that devastated a neighborhood in Miami is being relocated after city commissioners voted for residents on Thursday evening and agreed to take the birds away.

It was a big win for many residents who have complained that the birds have taken control of a Coconut Grove neighborhood, mated late into the night, pooping in large piles, and scraping cars while in packs of 20 travel to 40 or more, the Miami Herald reports.

Andrews Candela told the commissioners before the Thursday evening vote that he once felt happy living in North Grove, but the massive peacock infestation has ruined the quality of life for him and his wife.

“I don’t want to be forgotten in a dirty, dirty peacock country hostage to a group of birds,” said Candela. “I think that’s more than unfair.”

The commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s charter to allow the capture and removal of excess peacocks. The proposal was presented by Commissioner Ken Russell in October. The goal is to reduce the peacock population through a human management plan implemented by Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The Commission did not indicate how many peacocks would be relocated or when.

Russell said the birds had done enormous property damage. He showed the crowd a photo of a city clerk’s Toyota Prius with deep scratches on all sides. He said the peacocks see their reflection on the side of the car, mistake it for a rival, and attack with their beaks.

“When it came to property damage, I knew we had to take action here to regulate,” said Russell.

The plan in Rancho Palos Verdes has helped residents and birds to live much better together now, as excess peacocks are caught and relocated to shelters where they can scream, scream, and mate all night if they wish, the report said Newspaper.

Not everyone in North Grove agrees that the birds need to be removed. Some residents said that they enjoyed their colorful plumage and the strangeness of the neighborhood. But many consider the peacocks to be dangerous and affect the quality of life in the neighborhood, the Herald reported.

There are approximately 60 to 80 peacocks in an area of ​​190 homes in the Bay Heights area of ​​the Grove, said Neighborhood Association President Nancy Benovaich. And they have spread to other areas of Miami. She has been working on a solution for years.

The peacocks roam gardens, eat plants and screech aggressively during the mating season, the commissioners said.

“I got to the point where I recorded the screeching and screaming and put it on someone’s answering machine,” said Benovaich. “And they said,” My God, I can’t believe that. “And I said, imagine it at 4 in the morning.”

“Can you imagine that?” She asked the commission. “We need help.”