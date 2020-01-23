After protest against the library, transactivists organize a teach-in

advertisement

TRANScend / TRANSform: a Teach-In with Trans Folks & Bondgenoten in the 519 Community Center (519 Church), Thursday, January 23, 7-9 pm. Free. Facebook.com.

What is a suitable way for a community to respond to a public organization that gives room to a figure who denies their humanity? Boycott? Protest? Or are other strategies needed?

That conversation will be a point of interest in a panel with trans-authors and activists at the 519 Community Center this week. Organized by Another Story Bookshop and a large number of community partners, the teach-in and open dialogue for transgender and allies will discuss trans issues in the aftermath of the Meghan Murphy in the Palmerston branch of the Toronto Public Library (TPL), protesting. was met.

Last October, Vancouver-based Murphy, editor of the Feminist Current website and a self-described “gender-critical” feminist, spoke on a panel organized by the Toronto-based group Radical Feminists Unite, who rented the room.

Murphy has said that a woman can only be someone who has been raised feminine from birth and that trans women pose a danger to cis-sex women.

Despite a backlash, city librarian Vickery Bowles said the panel did not violate the library’s policy on renting common areas. The event received a protest and prominent authors promised to boycott future TPL events.

Bowles argued that the Murphy event should continue on the grounds of freedom of expression. Trans people, authors, and community groups, including Pride Toronto, are opposed to allowing the librarian, by allowing the event, to say that the rights of trans people should be under discussion.

The teach-in is about the right of transgender people to identify themselves, to have access to public spaces and to promote a stronger alliance and community. Governor General Award-winning author Gwen Benaway, outreach employee Monica Forrester and activist Chanelle Gallant will discuss the history of Murphy’s ‘gender-critical’ feminism and the ideological foundation.

“We really came up with the teach-in as another way to educate people about trans-rights in Canada, to show the depth of community knowledge about these issues,” Benaway tells NOW.

A group of trans and queer writers and members of the Toronto literary community threw the teach-in for the TPL at the end of October. Anjula Gogia, the event coordinator for Another Story, says the TPL was on board and offered room and speaker fees. However, when it was time to confirm the data, library staff postponed discussions and resumed conversations only a month later. At that time the event was booked on the 519.

Gogia says the library has cited the protest, the excellent motion by alderman Kristyn Wong-Tam to the city council to look at space policy and the need for TPL to consult their Pride committee as the reason for the delay.

“It is very reasonable that they want to involve the TPL-wide committee that consists of LGBTQ2 + librarians. But it didn’t have to wait a month, “says Gogia. “They were able to continue this very quickly, given the urgency of the situation.”

In a statement, a TPL spokesperson confirmed Gogia’s account. “Our original plan was to book the program for November or December; however, we asked to move it to January so that our Pride Alliance group could involve our staff in the event planning. At no time have we withdrawn the hosting offer, and in fact we have repeated our 100 percent commitment to the event when we proposed the switch to January. “

The statement added library programming teams to community partners to develop programming for 2020 that allows trans voices to hear “about these and other issues, and their stories to tell.”

Author Kai Cheng Thom, who will facilitate learning, says boycotts and protests are part of a network of community responses that should include nuanced dialogue.

Thom is a former social worker with 12 years of experience in the trans community. In 2018, she led a dialogue in response to a Murphy event at the Vancouver Public Library (VPL) that led to similar outrage. The conversation was an opportunity for gay and transgender people to speak directly with VPL chief librarian Christina de Castell, who was present and asked questions.

After the interview, the EVC promised to change the room booking policy, a process that is currently underway. Murphy has since attempted to book a VPL space for another event, but the ongoing policy review has delayed the confirmation of that event. Murphy threatened to take legal action if the new policy prevented her from renting a room.

Prior to the panel, Thom NU spoke about how she hopes that Thursday’s event will shift trans-conversation conversations away from arguments for ‘freedom of expression’ and what she hopes visitors will take away.

Why do you think a teach-in is the right approach to address these issues?

I believe in the importance of protest and direct action. However, an important part of a nuanced and multifaceted approach is that the public is given the opportunity to become familiar with the basis of transphobic feminism, why it exists and the counter-arguments and practical experiences that prove that those transphobic arguments are incorrect.

It is also an opportunity for transgender people to have a meaningful dialogue, if possible we will see, with people who may not understand it, but want to support it. It is also very important to make room for transgender people to have a dialogue between themselves. We all have different perspectives on trans-rights and liberation, and we must be able to unite on that and make connections with potential allies in the movement. For example, there was some back and forth, both public and private within the trans community, about the effectiveness of a boycott of the library. There are many different ideas about whether a direct boycott is effective.

Who is the audience that you have in mind?

We invite trans-allies, the trans-community and people who are curious and want to learn more. We do not welcome transphobic people, but anyone with genuine authentic curiosity is welcome – it is an opportunity for people who may not have access to the information they need.

People from the library are fully invited. I personally hope that library staff and other people associated with the library will come. I know that some are already familiar (with the problems), but some may not. This is an opportunity to get an idea of ​​where the trans community comes from, perhaps to develop ideas for building a stronger commitment in the TPL and public institutions in general about how to create the best safe places for everyone .

Opponents of trans rights seem to be aware of the arming of public spaces in order to change the debate about their politics into a debate about ‘free speech’.

Many people who organize events about how trans-people are dangerous and who don’t have much experience as political provocateurs and strategists, while libraries, or library officials in particular, don’t have that much experience.

In the trans community, our traditional activist response is boycotting, direct action, or protest, all of which are super valuable. But I also think we need to develop new opportunities and strategic responses to these issues, and that is where I see the lessons coming in. What we hope to do, at least in part, is to shift the dialogue that so-called gender-critical or trans-exclusive radical feminists have had, that is, “trans-people are dangerous and they close freedom of expression.”

What do you hope that people get away from the experience?

It depends who you are. I hope that trans people will come away with a greater sense of connection with each other and the power to come together and resilience that we can feel in it; our truths speak and also meet differences.

I would like allies and newcomers to remove critical points of view to tackle this problem. Yes, we have freedom of expression in Canada, but what is the impact of that expression on the safety of transgender people and access to resources and space? To be able to break through with the theoretical and in how this affects trans people, especially trans women who are previously the target of this rhetoric. I would like the attendees to think about it in those terms, or to step up their alliance, or just be able to critically analyze the so-called “gender-critical” crowd.

