Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the leaders in Iowa’s first nomination competition, were criticized on Friday by rivals who said they didn’t have what it takes to beat Republican Donald Trump in November.

In a heated debate in New Hampshire just four days before the state’s central area code, their democratic rivals questioned whether Sander’s democratic socialist views and Buttigieg’s relative lack of experience and support from African Americans and Latinos made them too risky to choose on November 3rd.

Sanders, 78, a U.S. senator and party progressive wing chairman, and Buttigieg, 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ended an almost dead heat this week in Iowa’s first meeting in the nation.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the one-time national leader who finished fourth in Iowa in disappointment, showed his most aggressive performance to date, a sign of possible despair as he recovers.

Biden said Trump would find it easy to hit Sanders in the general election campaign, and Sanders would bring other Democratic candidates to their knees at federal and state races.

“Bernie, not me, has described himself as a democratic socialist. I think that is the label that the President will put on anyone who runs with Bernie if he is the candidate,” said Biden.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar, who finished fifth in Iowa, said Sanders would not attract the kind of centrist voters Democrats need to win.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is a candidate that gets people in from the middle,” said Klobuchar at the eighth democratic debate. “I think we need someone to run this ticket that actually brings people with them instead of excluding them.”

Sanders, who has called for a political revolution that will attract new voters, said: “The way to beat Trump is to have the largest turnout in this country’s history.” He said he could appeal to working class voters who had abandoned the political process.

Biden and Klobuchar also asked if Buttigieg had enough experience to deal with Trump.

Buttigieg, who served two terms as mayor of South Bend, a city of 100,000, said the insider experience of some of his rivals in Washington was no longer necessary and the time had come to “turn the page” in Washington politics.

“It’s easy to run after Washington because it’s a popular thing,” said Klobuchar and told Buttigieg, “it’s popular to say and makes you look like a cool newcomer.”

“I’ll probably take a hit”

Historically, winning Iowa Caucuses have seen a surge in New Hampshire, and two polls released this week showed Buttigieg is within striking distance of Sanders, who is always ahead of the state in this state.

Biden didn’t seem sure how to do it.

“This is a long race. I scored a goal in Iowa and I’m likely to score a goal here,” he said.

With controversy surrounding the Iowa Caucuses – technical problems and inconsistencies have delayed the results for days – New Hampshire’s Primary is gaining in importance on Tuesday.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who has focused heavily on the upcoming primaries in the various states of Nevada and South Carolina, has had a long discussion about race and the party’s great diversity and mostly white candidates on stage alongside Andrew Yang, a US – American, noted Asian American.

He threw a blow to Buttigieg and said he hadn’t paid much attention to the black and Latin American voters who are vital to a successful democratic campaign.

“If you can’t appeal to different parts of the Democratic Party, including the black population, including the Latinos, we can’t beat Donald Trump in November,” said Steyer.

Buttigieg came under fire because of his record at the South Bend race. When asked about an increase in arrests of blacks on marijuana charges, he said as mayor that he was targeting cases “where there was gun violence and gang violence.”

When asked whether Buttigieg’s answer was sufficient, US Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “No. You have to come to terms with the facts.”

Democratic rivals also had moments of unity – when Donald Trump raised the issue.

Biden criticized Trump’s dismissal on Friday from Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the leading Ukrainian expert on the White House National Security Council, two days after Trump was acquitted of his Senate impeachment process.

Vindman served as star witness during the House impeachment process.

Biden said Trump “should peg a medal on Vindman and not Rush Limbaugh,” referring to the President’s decision to hand over the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the conservative radio host earlier this week.

“Get up and clap for Vindman,” said Biden, encouraging standing ovations in the debate.

Klobuchar praised Republican Senator Mitt Romney and Democratic US Senator Doug Jones from Conservative Alabama for “courage” to vote in favor of a conviction.

Particularly absent from the debate was Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire former New York Mayor who is not running in New Hampshire but has prepared an impressive operation in later electoral states.

He funded his own campaign and did not accept donations, so he did not meet the donation criteria for the debate. However, the National Democratic Committee has dropped the donor request for the next Nevada debate and may have opened the door for Bloomberg.