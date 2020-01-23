advertisement

Shantinagar MLA N.A. Haris, who was one of four people injured during a cultural program on Wednesday night, was fired on Thursday.

Doctors at St. Philomena’s hospital, where he was being treated, said he had contracted a small hematoma (contusion) on his left leg, apart from a few minor burns.

When he talked to layoffs after he was fired, Mr. Harris demanded a suitable probe for the incident.

“The object that exploded did not look like a cracker. It was a ball-like object that came from nowhere. I still have to get out of the shock because of the loud explosion. The FSL report will provide some clarity, “he said.

The MLA claimed he suspected no one and said he had no political or individual enemies. “Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured me of a suitable probe.”

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said there should be an investigation whether it was a planned conspiracy.

BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy said: “The police have found material similar to pellets from the site of the incident. There should be an expanded probe. ”

