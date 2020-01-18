After blunting, Bezos says it will create 1 million new jobs in India - News

advertisement

This will be done through continuous investments in technology, infrastructure and the logistics network.



One day after Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal abandoned him at a public event, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Friday that by 2025 the e-commerce giant will create 10 lakh new jobs in India through continued investment in technology, infrastructure and its logistics network.

The new expected jobs come on top of the 700,000 jobs that Amazon has created in the country since 2013 – so a total of 1.7 million direct and indirect jobs at Amazon by 2025, the company said in a statement.

“We are investing to create a million new jobs here in India over the next five years,” said Bezos.

“We have seen huge contributions from our employees, extraordinary creativity from the small businesses we work with, and great enthusiasm from the customers who shop with us, and we are excited about what awaits us,” he added.

On Thursday, Goyal not only ticked Bezos and said that they are not pleasing India by investing a billion dollars, but are also expressing concern if the losses were the result of robbery prices and if Amazon and Flipkart were given access to multi-brand retail by using loopholes .

While speaking here in the Raisina dialogues, Goyal tore into the MNC e-commerce players such as Amazon and Flipkart, indicating a very strong government and policy intention to control their practices that traders and others have protested against.

More importantly, Goyal had a different perspective on the $ 1 billion investment that Bezos had announced in India.

“(If) they have lost a billion dollars, they have to finance the billion dollars very well. So it is not that they do a great favor to India when they invest a billion dollars,” said the minister.

On Wednesday, Bezos announced that the company plans to invest $ 1 billion to bring 10 million traders and micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) online across India, making US $ 10 billion in cumulative exports possible by 2025 is made and the economic diversification of India is supported.

According to Amazon, the 10 new jobs in all sectors, including information technology, cloud computing, skills development, content creation, retail, logistics and production, will be distributed.

