After a November crash, repairs to the Virginia Trace wall are planned

advertisement

Due to the repair of the villa walls, access to the golf course in the area of ​​the Stillwater Trail and Canal Street is temporarily blocked. The work takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday January 28th

The work takes place when a vehicle crashed into the wall last November and a woman appears to have had a medical episode. The crash occurred at the entrance to the Village of Virginia Trace.

A vehicle crashed into a gate and wall in Virginia Trace village in November.

A few points to keep in mind at work:

• Golf cart users must redirect to O’Dell Circle.

• The golf cart traffic crossing from Lake Sumter Landing to Canal Street must be redirected to Morse Boulevard or Buena Vista Blvd.

• The golf cart tunnel has stop locks that close the golf cart lane towards Canal Street.

Car traffic is unaffected at the intersection of Stillwater Trail and Canal Street, and the entry and exit lanes remain open.

In 2017, the driver of a minivan at the same roundabout lost control and crashed into the same wall in the Village of Virginia Trace.

advertisement

advertisement