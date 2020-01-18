After 15 years, the new 42 km long Marlborough circuit will be officially opened

advertisement

Mountain bikers overlook the bays and bays of Queen Charlotte Sound from the Marlborough Link Pathway.

This story was originally published by North and South and is being republished with permission.

For an artist whose work is usually limited to the boundaries of a canvas, it is a little exciting for Rick Edmonds to know that his latest masterpiece can now be valued by millions through Google Earth.

Marlborough’s Link Pathway extends over 42 km, took 15 years to create and was only possible with the help of 3000 volunteers. Now, after 30,000 hours of groundbreaking work, what Edmonds calls an art form is finally ready to be enjoyed.

The official opening on January 16 was perfectly timed for Tuia 250, to coincide with the day when Captain James Cook anchored 250 years ago at Ship Cove in Queen Charlotte Sound.

Edmonds was driven by a desire to connect the communities between Picton and Havelock, close to where he lives. And although an engineer would probably have found the most direct, easy-to-cut route, the path in the hands of an artist became a creative work, lovingly crafted to maximize aesthetic and design values.

“I know every inch well,” says Edmonds, whose tireless bush-bashing has revealed more than just a hidden talent for civil engineering.

An old, long forgotten bridle path was uncovered with the movements of his scythe, access was created to an abandoned and overgrown battlement from the Second World War and numerous other hidden treasures were dug up.

Havelock-based artist Rick Edmonds describes the views on the 42km Link Pathway as “Kodak moments”

“I feel like Indiana Jones,” he adds.

The top-class walking and cycling path offers fantastic views over Queen Charlotte and Pelorus Sounds, with 35 strategically placed benches to capture what Edmonds, an enthusiastic tramper and climber, was previously believed to have been in Kodak moments.

The ambitious company arose from an informal conversation between six friends who decided to set up tools and get to work on the weekend, to build a 1 km job in a random, flat area between Moenui and Linkwater. A father of three, Edmonds had helped his own father many years ago to build the Moenui house where he now lives, so he enjoyed tinkering again with larger tools than his brush. The following year the group created another 2 km of path, and the following year another 3 km.

While others were burned out, Edmonds fought on, despite the impact on his art career. Stoicism is needed to tackle the heavy burden of bureaucracy, although support from the Marlborough District Council and Rātā Foundation has helped cover costs. “We have taken the oath to create something at least 1.5 m wide, away from the road, with a slope that never exceeds 1 in 10, and everything on public land,” he says.

Given the dense bushes and forests, solid rocks and steep cliffs they encountered, the project was a major achievement. At one point the army was called in to assess a particularly challenging stretch of steep and rocky coast. “They said it was not possible,” Edmonds remembers. He and his volunteers have solved the mystery by building a costly and time-consuming bridge.

Now that the path is complete, each community en route takes responsibility for maintaining its local section. Edmonds is now focusing his attention on a further extension of the path that goes beyond Havelock to Nelson.

“Someone once told me that it feels like the path was made with love – and it really is. That is the greatest distinction anyone can give.”

