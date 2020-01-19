advertisement

Good news for lovers of entertainment! Africa Magic has launched four new shows; Date My Family, Confessions, Unmarried and Dr. Laser, now available from January 2020.

DATE MY FAMILY: January 5, 2020, on Sunday

This is a reality dating program with an unexpected twist. The worshiper goes out to dinner with 3 different families of possible dates and ultimately chooses a date. The other rejected dates are visited with a token (eg Wine). The admirer only gets to see his choice during the final dinner with the couple.

CONFESSIONS: January 6, 2020. To be seen on Monday

This is a reality show where people confront their fears / secrets by sharing real confessions between friends, brothers and sisters, love, etc. Moreover, the person who becomes known is not aware until the camera rolls. You get to see real-life responses and situations on both good and both confessions.

UNMARRIED: January 8, 2020. Displayed on Wednesday

Three friends who grew up on the same street in a simple neighborhood in Lagos take a very different path in life from their personal decisions. Despite these changes, they remain the best friends.

We explore their friendship as they face different challenges, from their careers to their dating lives, marital problems, romance, heartbreaks and general problems that women experience personally and professionally.

DR. LASER: January 10, 2020. Friday are shown

This is a reality show about plastic surgery procedures in Nigeria. You discover the reasons why the participants want change and their recovery journey.

View all these shows on Africa Magic Showcase by staying connected to DStv.

