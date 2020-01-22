Africa Israel Investments delisted to become private - Economy & Finance

advertisement

After almost half a century on the Tel Aviv stock exchange, Africa Israel Investments was removed from the stock exchange this week and is now privately owned again.

At its peak almost 15 years ago, Africa Israel was an extensive holding company with interests in real estate in Israel and abroad, construction, industry, a toll road and even controlled the swimsuit manufacturer Gottex. Its majority shareholder, Lev Leviev, was one of Israel’s most powerful tycoons and bought up assets with borrowed money.

Africa Israel was founded by South African Jews as a real estate company in the 1930s and eventually taken over by Bank Leumi. It went public in 1973. In 1997 it was acquired by Leviev, an immigrant from the former Soviet Union who made his first fortune with diamonds.

Like many of the tycoons and holding companies they control, Africa Israel was hit hard by the 2008 global financial crisis. The value of its real estate holdings in the US, Eastern Europe and Russia declined, as did the share price of Africa Israel.

This led to the first of two bailouts in 2009. Although the bondholders made a large haircut, Leviev managed to keep control of his company. But in 2015, Africa Israel again faced financial difficulties and this time lost control of the company in a lengthy debt restructuring process.

In the end, a heavily reduced Africa Israel – his fortune was reduced to Africa Israel Residences, the construction company Danya Cebus and land in the upscale city of Savyon – was sold to Lapidoth Capital, which is controlled by businessman Jacob Luxenburg. Africa Israel shares were no longer traded on Monday.

The second bailout also resulted in bondholders having to accept a significant haircut. How high this will be depends on the outcome of a lawsuit.

Lapidoth, supported by the institutional investment division of Altshuler Shacham, bought Africa Israel in a hastily drafted offer and agreed to give the bondholders 861.5 million shekels ($ 249 million) plus another 450 million shekels in cash to pay that the company held.

Lapidoth received assets valued at 1.5 billion shekels at a high discount, but bondholders received far less than the 3 billion shekels that Africa Israel carried with it.

The size of the haircut bondholders is ultimately waiting for the decision of a lawsuit by the Israeli-German businessman Moti Ben-Moshe. Before Lapidoth came into the picture, Ben-Moshe had made an offer to buy Africa Israel in 2018, but due to disagreements with bondholders about the terms and their refusal to refund him a deposit of 100 million shekels, which he paid with his Offer had failed.

Ben-Moshe claims that the trustee of the bondholders, Hermetic Trust Services, acted maliciously and claimed 341 million shekels in damages. In the meantime, Lapidoth keeps 380 million shekels of the amount paid.

Africa Israel as a unit of Lapidoth will have some kind of afterlife in TASE. Lapidoth is traded on the stock exchange with a market capitalization of just over 1 billion shekels. His interests include import rights for Samsung smartphones via his Sunny Communications unit, as well as interests in drilling, energy and international trade.

