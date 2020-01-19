Afghanistan still insists on ceasefire amid talks between the US and the Taleban - News

advertisement

A possible agreement between the US and the Taliban is expected to pave the way for intra-Afghan peace talks.



When the US and Taleban launched a new round of peace talks in Doha, an Afghan government spokesman said that “all allies” of the country, as well as the “people of Afghanistan,” were on a ceasefire before the next step were in the peace process.

In this final round of peace talks, the Taleban reportedly agreed to a 10-day reduction in violence, meaning the group will not launch attacks in urban areas, TOLO News reports.

Spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi said a press conference in Kabul on Saturday and said the talks were ongoing between the US special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad’s team and the Taleban negotiators, but no progress has been made so far, specifically with regard to discussions on a cease-fire or reduction of violence.

Sediqqi said that ending the war and bringing peace to the country were priorities of the government of Afghanistan and “the president and people of Afghanistan have always insisted on a ceasefire.”

The spokesperson reiterated that the cease-fire was the “main demand of Afghans,” and added that the Taliban should “accept a cease-fire if they are really interested in peace.”

The process will “not achieve results without the role of the Afghan government,” Sediqqi said.

The new talks started last week after a one-month break because the two sides interrupted the negotiations for internal consultations on December 12, 2019, reports Efe news.

The Taleban and the US resumed negotiations on December 7 after a three-month stalemate after President Donald Trump abruptly closed talks in September about a deadly attack in Kabul that also killed an American soldier.

A possible US-Taleban agreement is expected to pave the way for intra-Afghan peace talks between the Taleban and President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

The Taleban have long refused to hold official and direct talks with the Afghan government before it reaches an agreement with the US on the withdrawal of troops from the country.

