Aerial photo shows what the Gulfgate area looked like before the mall was built

Here is a 1950 photo of the Gulf Freeway in what is now Gulfgate. This view is to the south.

We do not have an exact date for this photo, but the fact that Gulfgate does not appear here, and only in 1956, it seems that it was taken before that time.

The Winkler Drive-In in the lower right corner is striking. It opened in 1947 and contained two shows per night and a late show on Saturday, according to the book ‘Cinema Houston’. Mid 1966 it no longer appeared in Chronicle movie listings.

Pecan Park is in the foreground. The street that crosses the Gulf Freeway in the center is Woodridge.

And far away in the distance is Houston International Airport, later Hobby Airport. It seems that the “new” terminal is there, which would date the photo somewhere around the opening in 1954.

Click through the slideshow to see a color photo from this area in the opposite direction.

