advertisement

A spokesman for A&E confirmed the change, saying that producers are updating the series with more footage and additional coverage, waiting for an official response from the church. A new flight date has not been set.

This fall, A&E said the series would “give voice to former members of the top-secret Word of Faith community church in North Carolina as they learn about the shocking abuse they allegedly suffered from the church.” They continue their tireless efforts to convince relatives who are still in the process of freeing themselves by joining community outreach forums, getting help from the local media, and working with the federal government. “

“Victims of the Word of Faith Community Church have shocking and up-to-date first-hand reports that need to be shared. A&E is proud to offer them this very necessary platform so that we can ensure their voices are heard,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E Executive Vice President, said in a statement.

advertisement

On Monday, Asheville ABC subsidiary News 13 reported that the church asked the network not to broadcast “The Devil Next Door” because members found that some people in the series were paid.

The audience “will never know if the paid participants in the series are telling the truth or just exaggerated or fictitious stories from casual seekers who tell the filmmakers the sensational treats they think an audience wants to hear,” said it in a Joshua Farmer press release issued by the Church attorney.

The church compared the payments to the controversy surrounding the A&E documentary Escaping the KKK, which ended in 2016. The documentary was finally canceled before it aired when A&E discovered that producers were making cash payments to facilitate access for participants.

ABC’s Asheville station wrote, “The network claims that the documentation was not working because in this individual case, paying members of a hate group violated A & E’s policies.”

The broadcaster added, “A network manager told News 13 that A&E sees itself as an entertainment company, not a news provider.” At the end of its documentaries, if the participants were paid, A&E would say, “Certain participants in this program were compensated for lost earnings that resulted from not researching their workplaces, providing documentation, and participating in filming and other production activities. “

advertisement