Advocacy Group is relaunching Temuka workshops

Alexia Bensemann and Ruth Swale of Anglican Care South Canterbury will launch a new series of advocacy workshops in Temuka in February.

A series of free workshops, designed to help people ‘get to know themselves’ so that they can work on relationships with others, will be re-launched in Temuka next month.

Run by The Advocacy Group and counselor Alexia Bensemann, the four monthly sessions focus on the following topics: “Discovering your life’s purpose”, “Adapting to change”, “Shame” and “Alone or lonely?”

“Many of the topics are springboards for discussion and I often say that what other people share and ask and contribute is actually just as important on the day as what Alexia says, because people have a lot of wisdom and many things from their own experience that are extremely relevant “said social justice lawyer Ruth Swale.

“It often goes in slightly different directions, depending on what people share and that is part of it.”

Swale described the workshop series as a “relaunch”, since it was created and run by a different consultant than the workshops that were conducted a few years ago in Temuka.

“We’ve had conversations with some people in the community about which topics might be of interest, but Alexia also has some that she thinks follow a logical order and build on the previous one,” Swale said.

The group will provide feedback on each session to guide which topics should be investigated in the future, she said.

The first workshop will take place on Friday, February 7, 1:00 pm, at a location in Temuka.

“The most important thing is to make people think about why they do what they do, and when they get away with the thought ‘I’m really happy with what I do’, that’s really good, but some people might think, I just float or let other people decide what I do “and it gives people food for thought.”

She said the ideal group size is 7-15 to “keep it where people feel comfortable sharing and everyone can have the turn to say something if they want to.”

Sometimes people don’t want to share in the workshop, but write in their feedback form how useful they found the session, or go home to process and contribute the next session, Swale said.

Workshops will also take place in Timaru from the end of February and in Waimate at the end of 2020.

The Advocacy Group, coordinated by Anglican Care South Canterbury, started in Timaru in 2015 and expanded to Waimate in 2016 and Temuka in 2017 after a greater need for support was found outside of Timaru.

In addition to workshops, the group offers one-on-one support for anyone who feels stressed and wants someone to help them make their voices heard, with lawyers in Temuka, Geraldine, Timaru and Waimate.

The sessions are free, but booking is essential. For more information, contact Ruth Swale on 021 134 0307 or advocacy@anglicancare.org.nz.

