Let us continue to emphasize the importance of the Catholic press month and examine some stories that are currently being reported by the “non-Catholic press”. The way these stories are treated is very revealing.

First, if you’ve enjoyed last week’s high-risk Super Bowl halftime show, you’ve found no shortage of praise in the Canadian media. According to reports from Vancouver, the performance of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez was “extremely entertaining”. One national newspaper called it “cheerful and exuberant”, while the other said it was “great” although “wildly provocative”.

On the other hand, if you were shocked by the ad, you’ll need to do a review that’s more like what you’re looking for.

In the meantime, day 6 of the two local newspapers shows a gender pay gap between B.C. public employees. Side by side, the week-long series documents the wage imbalance between men and women in government, education and crown companies. (The reporters calculated the pay gap in a somewhat peculiar way by giving the first names of the public employees via a website that lists the gender by name. We were told that “two thirds of the gender were reliably informed” The submitted name.)

Like the Super Bowl embarrassment, we are only offered one side of this story. If you think it’s more complex than calling for a more diverse hiring policy, government regulations, and a universal daycare, you won’t find it in this series. Not once in the series has it been mentioned that surveys show that most mothers prefer to be at home with their children rather than among the workforce, or that they question whether more mothers should be brought back to work. As Pope John Paul II said in the Familiaris Consortio, “the mentality must be overcome that honors women more for their work outside the home than for their work within the family.”

Finally, there is Prime Minister Trudeau’s visit to Africa, where he is trying to get support for Canada’s application for a seat on the UN Security Council. Experts say Canada’s relationship with African nations has suffered from inadequate foreign aid and insufficient peacekeeping commitments. Despite the plethora of analyzes, it was not mentioned that Canada tied foreign aid to “reproductive rights”, which is considered by many in Africa to be a form of colonialism.

Obianuju Ekeocha, a Nigerian-born biomedical scientist who wrote Target Africa: Ideological Neocolonialism in the twenty-first century, says: “Africans are demanding food, education, clean water. We do not require condoms, contraception or sex education of any kind or advice or abortion given to us by Western donors. “

This is not mentioned in the media coverage of Trudeau’s Charm offensive in Africa.

Three stories, three examples of media that promote a particular news story. Ironically, the state of journalism in the country is also worrying for those who see political intervention as a solution to everything. Ottawa keeps thinking aloud about his desire to regulate false news and monitor the Internet. There was another clue last week when Minister of Heritage Steven Guilbeault speculated about government licensing of news – a bad idea that’s been around for a long time and keeps coming up.

Guilbeault commented on a Federal Review Panel recommendation on regulating news organizations and linking them to “trusted” websites. The CRTC would compile a list of “accurate, trustworthy, reliable” Canadian news sources and regulate their “media aggregation and release obligations”. The panel recommended registering online news media with the government, which would introduce Canadian content rules and “spending” requirements or levies on all media content companies. “

The government quickly withdrew thanks to the public storm that broke out, but now that bogus news is a government concern, it should look for ways to prevent the media from making bad decisions.

Ultimately, greater government involvement is not always the best solution to a problem. Media responsibility and a return to centuries-old journalistic practices such as storytelling on both sides, searching for the truth, and deferring personal agendas would be more beneficial.

