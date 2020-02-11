Dr. Bessant Parker always knew he wanted to be a doctor as an adult, and he believes that the path he has taken has led him to become the new medical officer for Adventist Health hospitals and clinics in Mendocino County today.

Dr. Parker moved from Wisconsin to Ukiah, where he was previously Chief Medical Officer for Aspirus Langlade Hospital. He completed his medical education in Ghana before moving to the United States, where he completed an internship in internal medicine at Harlem Hospital, a subsidiary of Columbia University in New York.

After completing his residency, he worked as a hospitalist at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin. He then completed a full-time master’s degree in business administration with a focus on finance and entrepreneurship at the Booth School at the University of Chicago Business, while maintaining a part-time job at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Parker also trained at Tenet Healthcare as part of the Tenet Executive Development program at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he served on the executive management team and was involved in leading efforts to improve quality and processes.

As Adventist Health medical officer for Mendocino County, Parker will work closely with employees and care providers to continuously improve the quality of patient care and experience. “I am delighted to be working with our team and the entire medical community in Mendocino County. I hope we can all work together to improve care and access for all.”

“DR. Parker is a welcome addition to our Adventist Health leadership team in Mendocino County. His energy and passion for process improvements will enable us to continue to improve the exceptional care we provide to our customers,” said Jason Wells, President, Adventist Health, Mendocino County.

“His proven ability to work together and deliver clinical excellence will help ensure a strong future for health in our region,” he added.

With his unique background as a teacher and in management, Parker is interested in focusing on systems that can lead to improved processes and quality improvements. “When you think about it, the human body is an amazing example of a system that works perfectly. As we have learned to analyze and solve problems when there is something wrong with the human body, we can examine our own processes and systems to ensure that we are doing the right things at the right time for the right reasons. “

Parker says it’s the same interest to look at processes and find out how things work that inspired him to become a doctor. Growing up in Ghana, he was active in football and had many visits to the hospital due to injuries. “I would go to the doctors and see how they treated and treated me, and I thought to myself: I want to be like them one day.”

After graduating from high school, he became a high school teacher as part of his one-year community service. He extended it by two more years. During this time, he founded a tutoring school to help young adults get the equivalent of a GED. Parker says what he learned as a teacher during that time also made him the doctor he is. He taught students aged 10 to 35.

“When it comes to healthcare, we do a lot of education by educating our patients about their diagnoses and disease processes, how to take their medication, and how to deal with their condition. It is very important for the healing process to explain things in a way that they understand. As a teacher, I learned to adapt my teaching style to my audience, and that helped me enormously as a doctor. “

When asked why he chose Mendocino County, Parker says the weather and location are perfect for his family. “I grew up in a tropical country and the weather here is a perfect balance. We also love that there are many opportunities for outdoor activities for our family – my wife and 3 year old daughter. It’s also a great location – a small town that is far enough from the hustle and bustle but close enough to the big cities. It is perfect for our family. We look forward to meeting everyone and being part of this great community. “