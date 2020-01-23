advertisement

Last year’s growing premiere may have shown who of Zoey’s roommates has a child, but this answer only leaves the audience with more questions. Thursday’s episode filled a couple of important gaps and provided a more in-depth look at Nomi’s major life change.

Let’s start with the baby’s father: drum roll please … Phil! Yes, just a guy named Phil. And that’s how it went, according to Nomi’s own words:

“After I finished with Paige, I met Zoey for margaritas. So many margaritas. And after she left, I stayed and met a guy and went home with him. And then I kind of slipped and, you know, fell on the D. And that concludes the informative part of this meeting. “

No, really, that’s all she told her roommates after she was five months pregnant. And the situation got even more complicated when it became known that Nomi told Luca about her pregnancy in the summer, which put Zoey in a spiral of confusion and self-doubt. You have to give it Zoey – it takes a special kind of person to make someone else’s difficult secret all around.

A late night chat with Luca, who has a lot to do, helped Zoey understand Nomi’s point of view. In particular, she had to speak to someone who didn’t judge her for a mistake and who wasn’t Zoey. And can you blame Nomi? Let’s not forget that Zoey responded immediately to Nomi’s pregnancy and asked why she didn’t get an abortion.

Fortunately, at the end of the episode, the roommates were able to have an honest conversation in which Nomi admitted that her cool handling of this pregnancy is only a pretext for how anxious she really is. The two hugged it and everything is fine. (For now.)

Your thoughts on Nomi’s pregnancy story? Add a comment below.

