Adugna, Degefa triumphs at Dubai Marathon - News

Ethiopian elite marathon runners have left their mark in the 21st edition of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon on Friday morning.

Olika Bikila Adugna, who made his Dubai debut, won the men’s title, while fellow countryman Worknesh Degefa Debele added her second Dubai crown with the crown she had won in 2017.

A huge contingent of Ethiopians had come to wave their runners and flags and created a decent atmosphere. And Adugna and Degefa obliged with excellent performances in the 42km race.

Although the track record was not broken due to the strong wind, Adugna and Degefa finished with good timing.

Adugna came up with a time of two hours, six minutes and 15 seconds, while Degefa, the fastest Ethiopian female marathon runner of all time, had a timing of two hours, 19 minutes and 38 seconds.

It was shorter than her personal best of 2: 17.41 seconds in Dubai last year, while she was second after Ruth Chepngetich in Kenya. Degefa had won the 2017 edition with a time of two hours, 22 minutes and 36 seconds.

The victory of Adugna continued the dominance of Ethiopia in the men’s event, becoming the 14th winner of the race.

Eric Kiptanui Kiprono, another Dubai debutant, threatened to put an end to it briefly, but was painfully inadequate. Kiptanui, who is the fastest half marathon runner of all time, finished two seconds behind Adugna with a timing of two hours, six minutes and 17 seconds.

The Ethiopian Tsedat Abeje Ayana finished third with a time of 2:06:18, three seconds behind the winner.

In the meantime it was an Ethiopian clean sweep with Guteni Shone Amana and Bedatu Badane Hirpa who became second and third respectively.

Adugna was surprised to get away with the win, especially since the field was accumulating all the time.

“I’m surprised to win this one,” said Adugna, through an interpreter, after the race.

“When we approached the 40 km limit, I believed I could do it in the final sprint. I wasn’t sure if I could win, but I’m very surprised that I could win this race. In the beginning, the pace was not fast “But I felt better in my body,” he added.

Meanwhile it was a Swiss double with Marcel Hug and Sandra Graf who defended their titles in the wheelchair event for men and women.

