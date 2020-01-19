Adobe Patch fixes a number of vulnerabilities in code execution

advertisement

Software giant Adobe has released its first security update for 2020. It fixes vulnerabilities that can lead to sensitive information when used.

As reported by ZDNet, vulnerabilities in Illustrator CC 2019 and Adobe Experience Manager have been fixed as part of the company’s regular security plan.

Four vulnerabilities have been discovered in versions 6.0 through 6.5 of Adobe Experience Manager, two of which are XSS (Reflected Cross-Site Scripting) errors that are considered important.

The vulnerabilities found in Illustrator, of which there were five, were classified as critical because they allow arbitrary code to be executed. If these bugs are exploited, an attacker could run code on the target computer at will.

Adobe recommends that all users install the updates as soon as possible to resolve potential problems.

This month’s patch round is considered relatively easy. In December the software company fixed seventeen critical bugs.

