Adele continues to drop jaws with their shocking weight loss!

The singer “Rolling in the Deep” looked like a different person when she claimed to be an Instagram photo that was released on Monday, February 10th.

In the shot, Adele wears a cheetah pattern dress with sequins and poses with the Polish TV host Kinga Rusin at the Jay-Z and BeyoncePrivate Oscar after party in Hollywood.

“Honestly, I didn’t recognize her because she is now as thin as a comma,” commented Ruskin Adele.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adele announced that according to Lexi Larson, 19, of Massachusetts, she lost “about 100 pounds”. “She seemed so happy and she looked fantastic. She seemed really confident. “

The singer’s new outlook is a far cry from the previous year when the 31-year-old turned her life upside down after separating from her husband Simon Konecki45th

Adele officially filed for divorce in September, but the two who are parents of the 7-year-old son Angelo, had split up five months ago and is said to have lived a separate life.

After the news of the breakup became known, Adele started losing weight and turned her head when she showed up drakeBirthday party in October.

Scroll through the Radar gallery to learn more about Adele, who has shed pounds in recent months.