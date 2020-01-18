Adele releases new music after dramatic weight loss in 2020

advertisement

The long wait for new Adele music could soon come to an end, and say some sources that are very well connected with the singer. As the Daily Mail noted, Adele’s agent Lucy Dickins and her manager Jonathan Dickens revealed that the singer “Rolling in the Deep” may release new music soon.

Both Lucy and Jonathan, who are siblings, spoke to Music Week about how they represented Adele. The conversation naturally revolved around the question that everyone asked themselves: When will Adele release a follow-up to her album 2015, 25? According to her manager, new music is definitely in the works.

“The sooner the better!” Jonathan told Musikwoche that new music should be expected from Adele in 2020. This message will likely delight all of the singer’s fans who have been waiting eagerly for more pieces from the Grammy winner.

(Photo: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin)

Elsewhere in the interview, the siblings discussed how they first discovered Adele and how they both started working with her without knowing that the others had done the same.

“Someone said I should examine her. When my office was my house and she came for tea, I met her there and we started working together,” said Jonathan about how he started working with Adele.

“I met her through a friend who came with her and I will never forget it,” said Lucy. “She said she was a singer and said, ‘Do you want a CD?’ I said yes, and she turned to the other person and said, “Oh, give me my CD back, I want to give it to her.” And after the first song I played, I said that was crazy, so I called Jonathan. “

It is not only interesting to read how Adele got off to a good start, but also what her team said about new songs. Lately, Adele’s dramatic weight loss has come to the fore much more than her music. In early January, the singer even spoke of her transformation during a conversation with a fan in a Caribbean restaurant, PEOPLE found. The fan later told the publication everything about her interaction with the singer.

“A few minutes later Adele came over and sat next to me and my friend and said, ‘So what can I do for you girls?'” Said the fan. “She said she lost about 100 pounds and that is it a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy and she looked fantastic. She seemed really confident. “

