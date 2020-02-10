Hello from the other side of losing weight! Adele was almost unrecognizable Beyoncé and Jay-ZOscars party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Sunday February 9th after losing £ 100.

Kinga Rusin, a Polish television presenter, posed for a photo with the singer “Hello” [31] at the event. In the photo, Adele showed a narrow waist in a glittering leopard print dress.

“Honestly, I didn’t recognize her,” the 48-year-old Rusin wrote on Instagram the following day. “We talked and laughed until she said her name.”

Adele and Kinga Rusin at an Oscar party on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Courtesy of Kinga Rusin / Instagram

In January, fan Meredith told Noonan Us Weekly exclusively about her family, whom Adele met in Anguilla, with whom the 15-time Grammy winner went on vacation Harry Styles and James Corden,

“When she introduced herself and started asking us about ourselves and our vacation in Anguilla, I apologized for not recognizing her immediately, and she said,” Don’t worry, I lost about 100 pounds, “recalled Noonan, “We told her how great she looked. She looked very happy and relaxed and totally enjoyed her vacation! We didn’t talk about how she lost it.”

Adele smiles during a Celine Dion concert in Hyde Park on July 5, 2019 in London, England. MEGA

Noonan, a student at Fordham University School of Business, added that Adele separated from her husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 after two years of marriage – looked “very pleasant on their skin” and was “so down to earth and sociable.”

She continued: “The most unexpected part was that Adele went to us and sat down with us and asked Harry to come to us. Both Adele and Harry were so sincere and it’s nice to have a look at who they really are. “

Camila Goodis, Adele’s former Pilates instructor, speculated at that time about the singer’s weight loss. “Do I think she was training crazy? I don’t, “said Goodis.” I think she changed her lifestyle as if she was eating better and exercising moderately. The way to lose weight isn’t really much exercise. It’s actually your mouth. And I tell all my customers : “You can exercise 10 hours a day, if your diet is poor, you will not see any success.” That is the real truth. “

Heather StruhlA registered dietitian and medical nurse told us a few days earlier that the British singer – the mother of 7-year-old son Angelo – had probably gradually lost weight. “For Adele, this appears to have been a gradual weight loss that is optimal for health over the past few months.”

