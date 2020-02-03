Advertisement

The white wedding of the HKN chairman, Adewale Adeleke and his bride Kani took place yesterday in a place in Dubai and we bring your first look at the event.

It was a wonderful festival for the Adelekes when Adewale Adeleke and the love of his life, Kani, celebrated their white wedding in a beautiful ceremony with stars.

Adewale looked good in his white tuxedo, while Kani was a beauty to be seen in her stunning off-the-shoulder mermaid dress.

The lavish wedding ceremony was well attended by friends, family, and well-wishers, including Bukola Saraki, Nigerian royal fathers, celebrities in the entertainment industry and more. The groom’s brother, Davido, was also in high spirits throughout the wedding, as his arousal obviously could not be hidden. Davido also gave a nice speech about how his brother first believed in him and how he dreamed of becoming a music superstar.

Check out more photos and videos below:

The magical moment when they saw each other

The bride and her troop

The excited groomsmen

The bride in her second look for the day

Davido’s heartwarming speech at the wedding

